This week on The Front Page, we speak with Gabriela Miranda, campus news editor, about how her upcoming story on how undocumented families are coping with COVID-19. Without access to healthcare or aid from the current government stimulus package, undocumented residents in Athens are lacking some of the basic protections against the pandemic.
Gabriela spoke with a few families and community organizers about first hand experiences and what is being done to alleviate the stress. Look out for her story later this week.
You can listen to the podcast here, or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
