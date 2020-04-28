Since the University of Georgia suspended in person instruction, some students have not been back to campus since March 6, the Friday before spring break. Other students have remained in their on-campus housing for a variety of reasons. This week, our guest tells us what it was like to be on an empty, socially distanced Athens campus.
Listen here, or find us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
