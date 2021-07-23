Demonstrators stand under a magnolia tree at the corner of Milledge Avenue and Broad Street in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Musical instruments and handmade signs were brought to raise awareness of the plans to remove the historic trees. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Madeline Polites poses for a photo at the corner of Milledge Avenue and Broad Street in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Polites believes it is important to save the trees because of their history in Athens. “I think that we need to show more respect to our elder beings that have been here and have knowledge and wisdom that we cannot perceive,” Polites said. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Cooper Holmes poses for a photo at the corner of Milledge Avenue and Broad Street in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, July 22, 2021. According to Holmes, the trees are “so inspiring in their beauty and majesty.” (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
The Prink Flamingo of Athens poses for a photo at the corner of Milledge Avenue and Broad Street in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The Pink Flamingo finds beauty in the historic Magnolia trees. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Hazel Bray poses for a photo at the corner of Milledge Avenue and Broad Street in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Bray has lived in Athens since they were a child and thinks Athens should plant more trees as well as protect the ones that are already here. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Dave Kirslis poses for a photo at the corner of Milledge Avenue and Broad Street in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Kirslis see the trees surrounding The Varsity’s former Athens location as an important part of Southern culture in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
On Thursday afternoon, residents of Athens convened at the corner of Milledge Avenue and Broad Street in protest of Fuqua Development Company’s plans to remove the trees surrounding The Varsity’s former Athens location.
Earlier this summer, the owners of The Varsity, the Gordy family, announced plans to demolish the building and replace it with apartments and a grocery store. The plans would also destroy the property’s trees.
Demonstrators brought handmade signs and musical instruments to attract attention to the issue at hand.
“[The trees] have been sitting here for 150 years, possibly older, and they can be torn down in one day, if we all just stand around or watch it happen,” said demonstrator Madeline Polites. “We just want people to know that we can have a say if we just take action before it happens.”
William Tate, who served as the University of Georgia Dean for 25 years, reflected on the history of the trees in his book, “Strolls Around Athens.”
“The Joe Hodgson house was torn down for The Varsity, which respected the zoning law by leaving a beautiful green strip between Milledge and their business. Would that others had been equally civic-minded,” Tate wrote. “As president of a local preservation society, I publicly opposed the request that the 200-foot beautifying strip be eliminated.”
The trees lived on this block long before The Varsity was built, and many people believe they should stay. Demonstrator Dave Kirslis posted a petition on Change.org calling on the City of Athens and Fuqua Development Company to consider a development plan that will allow the historic trees to coexist with the new buildings. Since the petition’s creation three days ago, it has already surpassed 4,000 signatures.
“These trees are not only a significant part of Athens, and have provided shade for generations, but they're a huge part of Southern culture and chopping them down is destroying Southern tradition and southern culture,” Kirslis said. “The least we can do is build around them.”
At the busy intersection of Milledge Avenue and Broad Street, QR codes were taped to poles on Thursday afternoon, where passersby could scan and sign the petition. During the demonstration, drivers rolled their windows down to ask about the petition. Some even parked to discuss the issue with demonstrators.
“We're worried that these [trees] are in imminent danger, so we figured that we better get out here to try to get the word out before it's too late,” said demonstrator Cooper Holmes. “The petition illustrates that you have support and that there's people who are serious about it.”
In an Instagram post, member of Athens rock band R.E.M. Michael Stipe remarked on the significance of the greenspace and encouraged followers to sign the petition as well.
The Pink Flamingo of Athens attended the demonstration and described themself as “pink with rage at the way the world has become.”
“When you really look at a Magnolia, it's just beautiful,” the Pink Flamingo said. “I think they have a right to live … It's just so completely unnecessary to chop them down.”
Demonstrator Hazel Bray, who has been an Athens resident since the age of 8, believes it is important to have green space around Athens rather than solely development.
"I think it's really important for everyone in the community to have a say in what is happening in our town,” Bray said. “I hope more people realize that this is happening and [they] can be a part of helping it not happen.”
Another demonstration is tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 29. Up to date information about the petition and next demonstration, can be found on Instagram at @savethevarsitytrees.
On Thursday afternoon, residents of Athens convened at the corner of Milledge Avenue and Broad Street in protest of Fuqua Development Company's plans to remove the trees surrounding The Varsity's former Athens location.
