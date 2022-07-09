The Lyndon House Arts Center is holding new art exhibitions throughout the summer in Athens, Georgia. The center highlights local and statewide artists and advocates for art education, appreciation and diversity. Here’s some of their newest collections on display to check out this month.

220708_SC_LyndonHouseJuly_007.jpg The Picture This art series hangs for show. The Lyndon House Arts Center’s summer art exhibitions will be on display through early Fall and ar…

Picture This: Highlighting Contemporary Art in Georgia

Picture This, the third of the traveling exhibition series, will be on display from June 18 to Sept. 3. The collection features 11 Georgian contemporary painters specializing in narrative work and is located in the Atrium galleries.

Margo Newmark Rosenbaum

Margo Newmark Rosenbaum, an Athens based artist and musician, has two exhibitions on display featuring a variety of photographs and paintings. Rosenbaum will be presenting a lecture on Third Thursday Art Night, July 21 and her exhibits will be on display from July 2 to Oct. 7.

Ceramics by Mark Johnson & Zuzka Vaclavik

Mark Johnson and Zuzka Vaclavik are two ceramicists that utilize wood fire processes in their pottery. This method, used on the majority of the sculptures on display, produces more unpredictable results than an electric kiln. Their works can be seen in the Lobby case from July 2 to Oct. 7.

220708_SC_LyndonHouseJuly_002.jpg Cedric Smith's Window Works project is shown outside. The Lyndon House Arts Center’s summer art exhibitions will be on display through early F…

Window Works: Cedric Smith

The Lyndon House Arts Center's Window Works project features site specific artwork by Cedric Smith. Smith, a Macon based artist, explores Black representation in the United States in this collection. His works are located in the windows by the main entrance outdoors.

The Lyndon House Arts Center is free to the public to attend. Their open hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.