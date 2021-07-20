Three art exhibits in Athens are coming to a close this month. If you are looking for something to do during the week, these must-see shows are a great free activity for a summer day.
“Endless Party: A Collection of Party Animals”
On display in The Lyndon House Arts Center’s North Gallery, Will Eskridge’s solo exhibition depicts colorful and entertaining scenes of animals typically considered as “outcasts.” Ranging from native fauna to various sea creatures, the animals are paired with common summertime foods and toys such as ice cream sandwiches and beach balls.
Eskridge encourages visitors to interact with the paintings by participating in a scavenger hunt. The hunt begins at the gallery and ends at Bear Hollow Zoo.
While on the scavenger hunt, participants can have a fun time while learning about the different animals in the paintings and at the zoo. This exhibit is perfect for a summertime activity to spend with family and friends. The final day to see Eskridge’s exhibit is July 24, 2021. Learn more about the exhibit here.
Located at 211 Hoyt St., The Lyndon House Arts Center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. as well as Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Face masks are required.
"#NotAStereotype"
Another exhibit ending this Saturday at the Lyndon House Arts Center is "#NotAStereotype." As the Lyndon House’s first recipient of the Guest BIPOC Curator program, La Ruchala A. Murphy selected artwork by 26 Black artists from across the US South.
Although the pieces on display vary in mediums and style, "#NotAStereotype" is tied together by its mission.
According to the arts center’s website, "#NotAStereotype challenges the labels and limitations perceived about race, nationality, gender, ability and sexual orientation by allowing the viewer to see each piece individually and collectively through the eyes of the artists."
Learn more about the exhibit here.
“Things I’ve Seen & Drawn”
University of Georgia alum Cameron Berglund’s paintings are currently on display at the Tiny ATH Gallery. Berglund is a designer, illustrator, artist and educator based in Athens. His exhibit, “Things I’ve Seen & Drawn,” features a series of ink and watercolor paintings. Berglund often takes an en plein air approach to his paintings depicting architectural and natural scenes as seen in this show.
“Things I’ve Seen & Drawn” will be on display until the end of July. Tiny ATH Gallery is open by appointment only. Visit the gallery at 174 Cleveland Ave.