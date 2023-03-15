In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with assistant sports editor Owen Warden to discuss UGA football players performing at the NFL combine. James then sits down with UGA women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood to discuss their 2nd round SEC tournament exit and their tournament hopes at a 10th seed. Finally, James sits down with UGA men's basketball reporter Samuel Higgs to discuss the Bulldogs lackluster end to their season.
featured
Between The Headphones: Bulldogs at The NFL Combine, UGA Women’s Basketball Enter Tournament
Tags
John James
Sports Editor
John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.
Jim Bass
Podcast Editor
