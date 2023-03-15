8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with assistant sports editor Owen Warden to discuss UGA football players performing at the NFL combine. James then sits down with UGA women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood to discuss their 2nd round SEC tournament exit and their tournament hopes at a 10th seed. Finally, James sits down with UGA men's basketball reporter Samuel Higgs to discuss the Bulldogs lackluster end to their season.

Sports Editor

John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.

