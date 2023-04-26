8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with football reporter Bo Underwood to discuss predictions for the NFL Draft coming up involving several potential UGA football players that could be selected. John also sits down UGA Tennis reporter William Daughtry to discuss the success of both the women's and men's UGA Tennis teams this season.

Sports Editor

John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.

