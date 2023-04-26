In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with football reporter Bo Underwood to discuss predictions for the NFL Draft coming up involving several potential UGA football players that could be selected. John also sits down UGA Tennis reporter William Daughtry to discuss the success of both the women's and men's UGA Tennis teams this season.
featured
Between the Headphones: Bulldogs NFL Draft Predictions, Georgia tennis teams thrive
Tags
John James
Sports Editor
John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today