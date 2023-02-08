In this episode, sports editor John James discusses the University of Georgia's men's basketball team with men's basketball reporter Samuel Higgs. James also discusses UGA's women's basketball team and their season so far with women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood. Afterwards, podcast editor Jim Bass joins James in attending a UGA Equestrian competition against South Carolina to learn more about the sport.
featured
Between the Headphones: Checking in on UGA Basketball and Attending UGA Equestrian
Tags
John James
Sports Editor
John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Jim Bass
Podcast Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today