In this episode, sports editor John James discusses the University of Georgia's men's basketball team with men's basketball reporter Samuel Higgs. James also discusses UGA's women's basketball team and their season so far with women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood. Afterwards, podcast editor Jim Bass joins James in attending a UGA Equestrian competition against South Carolina to learn more about the sport.

Sports Editor

John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.

