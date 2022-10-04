Sports editor Stuart Steele speaks to football beat writer John James about Georgia’s 26-22 win against Missouri and previews the Georgia-Auburn game with football beat writer Parth Patel.
Between the Headphones: Close game at Missouri; Auburn Matchup on Saturday
STUART STEELE
