Sports editor Stuart Steele speaks to football beat writer Parth Patel about Georgia’s 39-22 win against Kent State and previews the Georgia-Missouri game with football beat writer John James.
featured
Between the Headphones: Defeating Kent State, Away against Missouri
Tags
STUART STEELE
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MIDORI A. JENKINS
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today