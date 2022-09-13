In this episode, sports editor Stuart Steele speaks to football beat writer John James about Georgia’s 33-0 win against Samford and previews the Georgia-South Carolina game with football beat writer Meadow Barrow.
featured
Between the Headphones: Defending Sanford against Samford; Away at South Carolina
Tags
STUART STEELE
Sports Editor
JIM BASS
