8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
Abbie Herrin/Staff

In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with reporter Bo Underwood to discuss the offseason position battles for UGA Football heading towards G-Day. Next, John sits down with assistant sports editor Owen Warden to discuss UGA Baseball as they continue to struggle at the halfway point of the season.

Sports Editor

John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.

