In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with reporter Bo Underwood to discuss the offseason position battles for UGA Football heading towards G-Day. Next, John sits down with assistant sports editor Owen Warden to discuss UGA Baseball as they continue to struggle at the halfway point of the season.
featured
Between the Headphones: G-Day Position Battles, UGA Baseball continues to struggle
Tags
John James
Sports Editor
John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Jim Bass
Podcast Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today