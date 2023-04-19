8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
Abbie Herrin/Staff

In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with UGA football beat reporter Samuel Higgs and assistant sports editor Owen Warden discuss and reflect on this year's G-Day game, which featured a brief look into next season's potential starters. They list out the great performances and also touch on who had them disappointed.

Tags

Sports Editor

John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.

