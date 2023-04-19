In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with UGA football beat reporter Samuel Higgs and assistant sports editor Owen Warden discuss and reflect on this year's G-Day game, which featured a brief look into next season's potential starters. They list out the great performances and also touch on who had them disappointed.
Between The Headphones: G-Day Reflections: The Standouts and Disappointments
John James
Sports Editor
John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.
