In this episode, podcast editor Jim Bass ventures around the University of Georgia campus on this year's G-Day UGA football game to speak with tailgaters across the campus and see just what everyone is up to before a normal gameday in Athens. Jim asks people about their traditions, their go-to gameday foods and what they are looking forward to going into the game.
featured
Between The Headphones: G-Day's Tailgating Experience
Tags
Jim Bass
Podcast Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MAYA GOTSCHALL
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today