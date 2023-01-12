In this episode, sports editor Stuart Steele discusses Georgia's historic 65-7 National Championship victory against TCU, wraps up the season as a whole and takes an early look into next year's team with assistant sports editor John James.

Assistant Sports Editor

John is the assistant sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.

