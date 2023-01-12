Stetson Bennett’s journey over the last six seasons has been one of the most improbable in the history of college football. From a walk-on in 2017 to transferring out of the program in 2018, envisioning this kind of outcome for his collegiate career would’ve been nearly impossible even two years ago.

Now, he will leave Athens with two national titles, a bevy of school passing records and some of the greatest performances in the College Football Playoff.