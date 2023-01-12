In this episode, sports editor Stuart Steele discusses Georgia's historic 65-7 National Championship victory against TCU, wraps up the season as a whole and takes an early look into next year's team with assistant sports editor John James.
Between The Headphones: Georgia dominates national championship, Season Review
- STUART STEELE, John James, JIM BASS
-
- Updated
Tags
STUART STEELE
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
John James
Assistant Sports Editor
John is the assistant sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
JIM BASS
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.