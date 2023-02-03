8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
Abbie Herrin/Staff

In this episode, sports editor John James discusses the University of Georgia's men's basketball team and their new coach Mike White's performance thus far with men's basketball reporter Samuel Higgs. James also discusses UGA's women's basketball team and their season so far with women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood.

Sports Editor

John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.

