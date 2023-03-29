In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with print managing editor and former Between the Headphones host Stuart Steele to discuss NFL Draft predictions for former UGA Bulldogs who are entering the draft next month. Next, James talks with UGA women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood to discuss the team's offseason plans. Finally, assistant sports editor Owen Warden sits down with James to discuss the rocky start to SEC's regular season games for UGA Baseball.
featured
Between the Headphones: Predicting Bulldogs for NFL Draft, UGA Baseball Off to Rocky Start
Tags
John James
Sports Editor
John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Jim Bass
Podcast Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today