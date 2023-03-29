Between the Headphones

In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with print managing editor and former Between the Headphones host Stuart Steele to discuss NFL Draft predictions for former UGA Bulldogs who are entering the draft next month. Next, James talks with UGA women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood to discuss the team's offseason plans. Finally, assistant sports editor Owen Warden sits down with James to discuss the rocky start to SEC's regular season games for UGA Baseball.

Tags

Sports Editor

John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.

