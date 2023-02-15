In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with assistant sports editor Owen Warden to discuss the upcoming UGA Baseball season with the team hitting the field for the season opener this week. James also sits down with men's basketball reporter Samuel Higgs and women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood to discuss each team's victory this past weekend.
featured
Between The Headphones: Previewing UGA Baseball, Discussing Georgia’s Basketball wins
Tags
John James
Sports Editor
John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.
Jim Bass
Podcast Editor
