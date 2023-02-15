Between the Headphones

In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with assistant sports editor Owen Warden to discuss the upcoming UGA Baseball season with the team hitting the field for the season opener this week. James also sits down with men's basketball reporter Samuel Higgs and women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood to discuss each team's victory this past weekend.

Tags

Sports Editor

John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.

Recommended for you