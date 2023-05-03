8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
Abbie Herrin/Staff

In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with print managing editor Stuart Steele to discuss the landing spots for the Bulldogs who are leaving the University of Georgia for the NFL. Afterwards, James sits down with assistant sports editor Owen Warden to discuss potential players from UGA to enter the NFL Draft next year. 

Sports Editor

John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.

