In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with print managing editor Stuart Steele to discuss the landing spots for the Bulldogs who are leaving the University of Georgia for the NFL. Afterwards, James sits down with assistant sports editor Owen Warden to discuss potential players from UGA to enter the NFL Draft next year.
featured
Between the Headphones: Reviewing Bulldogs landing spots in the NFL Draft
- John James
-
- Updated
Tags
John James
Sports Editor
John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.
