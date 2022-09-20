In this episode, sports editor Stuart Steele speaks to football beat writer Parth Patel about Georgia football's performance against South Carolina and previews the upcoming game against Kent State with beat writer John James.
featured
Between the Headphones: Road test at South Carolina; Predictions for Kent State
Tags
STUART STEELE
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MIDORI A. JENKINS
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today