8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
Abbie Herrin/Staff

In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with swimming and diving reporter Michael Doti to discuss University of Georgia's swimming season thus far. Afterwards, James speaks with UGA women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood to discuss their victory this weekend and with UGA men's basketball reporter Samuel Higgs about their brutal 108-59 loss against Alabama.

Sports Editor

John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.

