Between the Headphones

In this special miniseries of Between the Headphones called The Red & Black Flashback, sports editor John James sits down with Red & Black alumni photographer Kathryn Skeean to discuss her experiences while working at Red & Black as well as her career afterwards. This is the first part of a multi-episode special highlighting the careers of former Red & Black sports staff once they enter the professional field.

Tags

Sports Editor

John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.

Recommended for you