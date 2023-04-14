In this special miniseries of Between the Headphones called The Red & Black Flashback, sports editor John James sits down with Red & Black alumni sportswriter Jed May to discuss his experiences while working at Red & Black as well as his career afterwards working as a UGA recruiting reporter for Rivals UGASports.com. This is the fifth part of a multi-episode special highlighting the careers of former Red & Black sports staff once they enter the professional field.
Between The Headphones: The Red & Black Flashback #5: Jed May
John James
Sports Editor
John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.
Jim Bass
Podcast Editor
