In this special miniseries of Between the Headphones called The Red & Black Flashback, sports editor John James sits down with Red & Black alumni sportswriter Augusta Stone to discuss her experiences while working at Red & Black as well as her career afterwards working as a University of South Carolina Women's Basketball reporter and her current job as a staff writer for the Carolina Panthers. This is the sixth part of a multi-episode special highlighting the careers of former Red & Black sports staff once they enter the professional field.
Between the Headphones: The Red & Black Flashback #6: Augusta Stone
John James
Sports Editor
John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.
