8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
Abbie Herrin/Staff

In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with UGA hockey reporter Andy Mathis to discuss the hockey season so far. James also sits down with UGA women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood and UGA men's basketball reporter Samuel Higgs to break down each team as they approach the SEC tournament

Tags

Sports Editor

John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.

