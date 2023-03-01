In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with UGA hockey reporter Andy Mathis to discuss the hockey season so far. James also sits down with UGA women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood and UGA men's basketball reporter Samuel Higgs to break down each team as they approach the SEC tournament
featured
Between The Headphones: UGA Hockey Check-in,UGA Men’s and Women’s Basketball near SEC Tournaments
- Jim Bass, John James
-
- Updated
Tags
Jim Bass
Podcast Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
John James
Sports Editor
John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today