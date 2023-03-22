8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
Abbie Herrin/Staff

In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with assistant sports editor Owen Warden to talk about UGA football's off-season position battles and each position's future for next season. James also sits with UGA women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood on their 2nd Round exit against Iowa after their 1st Round victory over Florida State. Finally, UGA men's basketball reporter Samuel Higgs discusses the team's upcoming off-season as they continue to rebuild.

Sports Editor

John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.

