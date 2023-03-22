In this episode, sports editor John James sits down with assistant sports editor Owen Warden to talk about UGA football's off-season position battles and each position's future for next season. James also sits with UGA women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood on their 2nd Round exit against Iowa after their 1st Round victory over Florida State. Finally, UGA men's basketball reporter Samuel Higgs discusses the team's upcoming off-season as they continue to rebuild.
featured
Between The Headphones: UGA Women’s Basketball Knocked Out, UGA Football Position Battles
Tags
John James
Sports Editor
John is the sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.
Jim Bass
Podcast Editor
