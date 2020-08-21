This week marks the 100th anniversary of U.S. states ratifying the 19th amendment that secured the right for women to vote on August 18, 1920. To celebrate this anniversary, The Red & Black’s photo desk has compiled articles from our archives of pivotal events in the fight for women’s rights.
Women and allies have protested and fought for rights in Athens. Over the years, protests and activism have called for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment during the late 1900s, and more recently, protesters have taken to the streets to fight for reproductive rights and support the #MeToo movement.
May 7, 1914
Journalists detailed University of Georgia professors’ arguments both for and against allowing women to vote in a report of a debate at City Hall.
From The Red & Black: “Women should vote in Georgia: affirmative win in heated debate by faculty on woman’s (sic) suffrage”
May 2, 1972
A group from Women’s Oppression Must End Now planned to march in Atlanta to demand the repeal of all anti-abortion and contraception laws. An Athens group organized a letter-writing campaign.
From The Red & Black: “W.O.M.E.N. to march in Atlanta”
February 17, 1981
Over 200 supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment gathered in Athens to “sign petitions, write letters and hear poetry and music dedicated to the cause of ratification.”
From The Red & Black: “Rally musters support for ERA”
June 2, 1982
“Georgia’s legislative coordinator for the National Organization for Women came to Athens Tuesday to rally support for Equal Rights Amendment marches”
From The Red & Black: “NOW rallies local ERA supporters for Fla. march”
March 27, 2019
Protesters marched from the Tate Student Center to the UGA arch to protest Georgia State House Bill 481, also known as the Heartbeat Bill that prevents abortions in Georgia after a heartbeat can be detected.
From The Red & Black: “UGA students, community members gather to protest Georgia Heartbeat Bill”
