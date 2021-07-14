210713_SAW_ConcreteJungleZucchiniHarvest_22.jpg

Concrete Jungle volunteers harvest zucchini at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. In addition to farm-grown produce, Concrete Jungle harvests fruit from under-utilized trees around the city. (Photo/ Sarah White)

Rows of bushy green plants hide hundreds of pounds of zucchini squash at the University of Georgia horticulture farm. These plants serve a dual purpose: They are used for entomology and agro-ecology research by UGA graduate student Allison Stawara, and they provide fresh food for food-insecure families in Athens.

Every week, Concrete Jungle in Athens hosts produce and fruit harvests. The last three Tuesday mornings, volunteers have gathered at the horticulture farm to harvest zucchini and deliver it to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. Last week alone they collected almost 900 lbs of fresh squash.

210713_SAW_ConcreteJungleZucchiniHarvest_25.jpg

A volunteer holds a yellow zucchini during the harvest for Concrete Jungle at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Yellow and green varieties of zucchini squash were harvested. (Photo/ Sarah White)

Concrete Jungle branched out from Atlanta to Athens in 2018 and has distributed thousands of pounds of fresh produce around the city in the last two-and-a-half years. The organization aims to provide fresh and healthy food to communities by harvesting underutilized produce. With this model, Concrete Jungle both reduces food waste and increases access to fresh produce.

210713_SAW_ConcreteJungleZucchiniHarvest_06.jpg

Jenny Gallucci, Athens program manager for Concrete Jungle, harvests zucchini on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Gallucci began working with Concrete Jungle in Athens in May of 2020. (Photo/ Sarah White)

Jenny Gallucci, Athens program director at Concrete Jungle, describes the organization’s work as “food assistance with a lot of dignity.” Often, the most accessible food for low-income or food-insecure families is highly processed and linked to health issues. Gallucci is passionate about providing fresh and healthy food to those who need it.

In addition to its farm harvests, Concrete Jungle collects fruit from underutilized trees in Atlanta and Athens. In fact, the organization began with the idea to save unused fruit from city trees and distribute it to food-insecure communities.

The Athens branch also collects unsold produce from vendors at local farmers markets to mitigate food waste from the events. Any food from harvests or collections that is inedible is composted.

Last year, the Athens branch of Concrete Jungle engaged 375 volunteers. While turnout numbers vary weekly, the full-time staff attests to the excited and passionate attitudes of volunteers.

“There’s something magical about this organization,” said executive director Katherine Kennedy.

When she first got involved with Concrete Jungle, Kennedy was amazed by the “high-energy and whimsical” attitudes of the volunteers.

210713_SAW_ConcreteJungleZucchiniHarvest_17.jpg

A volunteer carries a zucchini during Concrete Jungle's harvest on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Volunteers do not need agricultural experience to join Concrete Jungle's harvests.(Photo/ Sarah White)

“I think we’re doing the fun work,” Gallucci said when asked if the harvesting part of the process felt like dirty work. Everyone involved with this organization -- from research students happy to have help in harvesting their crops to the youngest volunteers -- seems to truly enjoy and care about the work they are doing for their community.

Learn more about Concrete Jungle here. Stay up to date with the organization through Facebook, Instagram or the newsletter. To volunteer, you can sign up at GivePulse or email Jenny Gallucci at athens@concrete-jungle.org.

PHOTOS: Concrete Jungle Zucchini Harvest at UGA Horticulture Farm

On Tuesday, Concrete Jungle hosted its third zucchini harvest of the season at the University of Georgia horticulture farm. Concrete Jungle hosts weekly produce and fruit harvests around Athens that benefit local organizations fighting food-insecurity. The hundreds of pounds of zucchini harvested are donated to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to join the weekly harvests. View the full story here

1 of 16