Concrete Jungle volunteers harvest zucchini at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. In addition to farm-grown produce, Concrete Jungle harvests fruit from under-utilized trees around the city. (Photo/ Sarah White)
A volunteer holds a yellow zucchini during the harvest for Concrete Jungle at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Yellow and green varieties of zucchini squash were harvested. (Photo/ Sarah White)
Rows of bushy green plants hide hundreds of pounds of zucchini squash at the University of Georgia horticulture farm. These plants serve a dual purpose: They are used for entomology and agro-ecology research by UGA graduate student Allison Stawara, and they provide fresh food for food-insecure families in Athens.
Every week, Concrete Jungle in Athens hosts produce and fruit harvests. The last three Tuesday mornings, volunteers have gathered at the horticulture farm to harvest zucchini and deliver it to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. Last week alone they collected almost 900 lbs of fresh squash.
Concrete Jungle branched out from Atlanta to Athens in 2018 and has distributed thousands of pounds of fresh produce around the city in the last two-and-a-half years. The organization aims to provide fresh and healthy food to communities by harvesting underutilized produce. With this model, Concrete Jungle both reduces food waste and increases access to fresh produce.
Jenny Gallucci, Athens program director at Concrete Jungle, describes the organization’s work as “food assistance with a lot of dignity.” Often, the most accessible food for low-income or food-insecure families is highly processed and linked to health issues. Gallucci is passionate about providing fresh and healthy food to those who need it.
In addition to its farm harvests, Concrete Jungle collects fruit from underutilized trees in Atlanta and Athens. In fact, the organization began with the idea to save unused fruit from city trees and distribute it to food-insecure communities.
The Athens branch also collects unsold produce from vendors at local farmers markets to mitigate food waste from the events. Any food from harvests or collections that is inedible is composted.
Last year, the Athens branch of Concrete Jungle engaged 375 volunteers. While turnout numbers vary weekly, the full-time staff attests to the excited and passionate attitudes of volunteers.
“There’s something magical about this organization,” said executive director Katherine Kennedy.
When she first got involved with Concrete Jungle, Kennedy was amazed by the “high-energy and whimsical” attitudes of the volunteers.
“I think we’re doing the fun work,” Gallucci said when asked if the harvesting part of the process felt like dirty work. Everyone involved with this organization -- from research students happy to have help in harvesting their crops to the youngest volunteers -- seems to truly enjoy and care about the work they are doing for their community.
Allison Stawara speaks to volunteers prior to harvesting zucchinis at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Stawara is a graduate student conducting research in entomology with the zucchinis at the farm. (Photo/ Sarah White)
A volunteer harvests a yellow zucchini squash at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Concrete Jungle provides volunteers with gloves, knives and other tools to harvest produce. (Photo/ Sarah White)
A volunteer holds a yellow zucchini during the harvest for Concrete Jungle at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Yellow and green varieties of zucchini squash were harvested. (Photo/ Sarah White)
Zucchinis and research tools are pictured at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The harvested zucchini is weighed before being loaded and transported to the food bank. (Photo/ Sarah White)
Researchers inspect an insect hole in a zucchini during Concrete Jungle's harvest at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Unused zucchinis are composted to reduce food waste. (Photo/ Sarah White)
A volunteer carries zucchinis during Concrete Jungle's harvest at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Concrete Jungle has harvested hundreds of pounds of zucchini over the last three weeks. (Photo/ Sarah White)
Concrete Jungle volunteers harvest zucchini at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. In addition to farm-grown produce, Concrete Jungle harvests fruit from under-utilized trees around the city. (Photo/ Sarah White)
A volunteer places zucchini into a bucket during the harvest at UGA's horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Each bucket of zucchini is weighed and then transported to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. (Photo/ Sarah White)
A large green zucchini squash sits in front of a young volunteer for Concrete Jungle on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to help at Concrete Jungle's harvests. (Photo/ Sarah White)
PHOTOS: Concrete Jungle Zucchini Harvest at UGA Horticulture Farm
On Tuesday, Concrete Jungle hosted its third zucchini harvest of the season at the University of Georgia horticulture farm. Concrete Jungle hosts weekly produce and fruit harvests around Athens that benefit local organizations fighting food-insecurity. The hundreds of pounds of zucchini harvested are donated to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to join the weekly harvests. View the full story here.
1 of 16
Allison Stawara speaks to volunteers prior to harvesting zucchinis at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Stawara is a graduate student conducting research in entomology with the zucchinis at the farm. (Photo/ Sarah White)
Volunteer pick leader, Isaac Johnson, speaks to volunteers at the Concrete Jungle zucchini harvest on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Concrete Jungle hosts weekly harvests around Athens.(Photo/ Sarah White)
Volunteers harvest zucchini for Concrete Jungle at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. This week was the third zucchini harvest of the season. (Photo/ Sarah White)
A volunteer harvests a yellow zucchini squash at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Concrete Jungle provides volunteers with gloves, knives and other tools to harvest produce. (Photo/ Sarah White)
A volunteer holds a yellow zucchini during the harvest for Concrete Jungle at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Yellow and green varieties of zucchini squash were harvested. (Photo/ Sarah White)
Jenny Gallucci, Athens program manager for Concrete Jungle, harvests zucchini on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Gallucci began working with Concrete Jungle in Athens in May of 2020. (Photo/ Sarah White)
Zucchinis and research tools are pictured at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The harvested zucchini is weighed before being loaded and transported to the food bank. (Photo/ Sarah White)
A volunteer weighs a bucket of zucchini at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. In the week prior, Concrete Jungle harvested 862 lbs of zucchini from the farm. (Photo/ Sarah White)
Researchers inspect an insect hole in a zucchini during Concrete Jungle's harvest at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Unused zucchinis are composted to reduce food waste. (Photo/ Sarah White)
A volunteer carries a zucchini during Concrete Jungle's harvest on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Volunteers do not need agricultural experience to join Concrete Jungle's harvests.(Photo/ Sarah White)
A volunteer carries zucchinis during Concrete Jungle's harvest at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Concrete Jungle has harvested hundreds of pounds of zucchini over the last three weeks. (Photo/ Sarah White)
Concrete Jungle volunteers harvest zucchini at the UGA horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. In addition to farm-grown produce, Concrete Jungle harvests fruit from under-utilized trees around the city. (Photo/ Sarah White)
A volunteer places zucchini into a bucket during the harvest at UGA's horticulture farm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Each bucket of zucchini is weighed and then transported to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. (Photo/ Sarah White)
A volunteer holds a zucchini squash during the harvest for Concrete Jungle on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Concrete Jungle aims to mitigate food-insecurity and food wastage. (Photo/ Sarah White)
A large green zucchini squash sits in front of a young volunteer for Concrete Jungle on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to help at Concrete Jungle's harvests. (Photo/ Sarah White)
The entrance sign of the UGA horticulture farm is pictured on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The farm is used by UGA students to conduct agricultural research. (Photo/ Sarah White)