David Hale’s new mural brings 'Hope' to Athens

Hale poses for a photo in the back of his van in front of his mural, "Hope," in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. "Hope" covers the building walls of Epiphany and The Rook & Pawn in celebration of next year being 25 years of AthFest. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Preliminary work for Hale's mural, "Hope," is pictured on display and for sale at the CCBC Gallery in Athens, Georgia on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. "Hope" covers the building walls of Epiphany and The Rook & Pawn in celebration of next year being 25 years of AthFest. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Hale uses a lift to paint his mural, "Hope," on the wall of Epiphany in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. "Hope" covers the building walls of Epiphany and The Rook & Pawn in celebration of next year being 25 years of AthFest. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Hale uses a board to paint lines for his mural, "Hope," on the wall of Epiphany in downtown Athens, Georgia on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. "Hope" covers the building walls of Epiphany and The Rook & Pawn in celebration of next year being 25 years of AthFest. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
For the last three and a half weeks of October, local artist David Hale worked on his latest mural installation, “Hope,” in collaboration with AthFest Educates. The mural, covering the building walls of Epiphany and The Rook & Pawn, celebrates next year marking 25 years of AthFest Music and Arts Festival after the annual festival was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After contemplating all the turmoil and challenges in our world right now, Hale took this opportunity to paint a mural as a way to communicate with the Athens community. “Hope” depicts 24 swallows carrying branches toward the 25th swallow marked “HOPE” and its golden nest.
PHOTOS: David Hale paints new mural in downtown Athens
Hale said swallows are associated with sailors at sea, as swallows represent the first sign of hope that the sailors are nearing land and home.
“What I learned [from painting the mural] was that it’s important to acknowledge that the swallows are a symbol of hope,” Hale said. “In that kind of narrative of the sailor at sea, what hope truly is is the sailor bringing his eyes up from the horizon and seeing that there's a potential of a swallow being in the sky. The swallow itself is an acknowledgement that if we remain hopeful, we will receive hope.”
When it came time to begin painting “Hope,” Hale created a series of smaller swallow paintings to decide what forms and colors to use in the mural. From there, he created larger proportional paintings using watercolor, gouache and pencil. He then sketched out his work on the wall for a general framework but left room for moments of improvisation.
Considering the hopeful theme of the painting, Hale used brighter and more colorful paints than usual for this piece. The colors in the mural were inspired by his son’s rainbow method of coloring, which also reflects on Athens’ inclusive community.
Throughout the process, Hale spent his weekdays working on the mural from early morning to late afternoon.
“There were times out there when I was just truly overwhelmed with gratitude getting to be there painting on that wall in that place,” Hale said. “There was this mockingbird that would come and sing every morning next to the mural, so I tried to get out there early and enjoy those few hours of solitude. [They] were really some of the sweetest moments of my entire life.”
After long hours of painting, Hale would turn to music for motivation to keep moving. One band Hale listened to while painting was DubConscious, a local dub reggae band. Listening to their music reminded Hale of the times shared with them as he used to paint on stage while they performed. Hale also found inspiration in the album, “The Sea and the Sky,” by Jonathan Byrd and Athens’ own Dromedary.
“If I was to try to transform that mural into music, it would be some kind of amalgamation between that Jonathan Byrd album and DubConscious’ music,” Hale said. “It feels like a very accurate representation of what I was creating.”
As Hale began nearing the end of his mural’s progress, he brought in three helpers—Mara Bastow, Marci White and Gunnar Tarsa.
This was Bastow’s second time working with Hale as she helped with “Bird Song,” the previous AthFest mural on the side of Epiphany.
“It’s always such a gift to work with him and talk to him while doing this,” Bastow said. “I’ve learned not to stress, patience and not to beat yourself up if you mess up.”
Hale put the final touches on “Hope” on Thursday, Oct. 22.
The preliminary work for “Hope” will be on display and for sale at the Creature Comforts Brewing Co. Gallery in downtown Athens until November 30, 2020.
“My goal in the piece is for it to be a beacon to remind people if we have hope, interestingly enough, the true gift we'll receive is even deeper hopefulness,” Hale said. “I hope that when people see it on the side of the building, they can turn their heads up and be reminded that if we keep looking, there’s always hope to be found, especially when we're deep at sea.”
