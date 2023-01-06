8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
Abbie Herrin/Staff

In this episode, print managing editor Stuart Steele discusses Georgia's narrow Peach Bowl victory against Ohio State and the upcoming National Championship matchup against TCU with sports editor John James.

