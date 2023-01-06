In this episode, print managing editor Stuart Steele discusses Georgia's narrow Peach Bowl victory against Ohio State and the upcoming National Championship matchup against TCU with sports editor John James.
Ep 16: Peach Bowl Recap, National Championship Preview
- STUART STEELE, John James, JIM BASS
STUART STEELE
Sports Editor
John James
Assistant Sports Editor
John is the assistant sports editor at The Red & Black, where he previously covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.
JIM BASS
