ESP's big jumpers share motivations

Extra Special People hosted their annual Big Jump fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. To participate, members of the community fundraised at least $600 for ESP, then celebrated by skydiving at the Big Jump event. Funds go toward annual summer camp programs ESP hosts. The Red & Black spoke to several of the 58 jumpers to find out their motivation for taking to the skies.

200830_CNH_ESPBigJump-65.jpg

Brandy Anderson, founder of Acceptance Recovery Center and part of Fearless Friends Celebrity Divers, poses for a portrait with her daughter on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Skydive Monroe. Fearless Friends is a group comprised of staff at her center. All pitched in to raise money for Anderson to dive. “Two things I’m afraid of: heights and failure, but I’m skydiving today because I love the vibe, culture and values of ESP” Anderson said. (Photo/Caroline Head, chead@randb.com)
200830_CNH_ESPBigJump-64.jpg

Blake Hicks helped raise money with his girlfriend, an Extra Special People volunteer and intern, in order to sky dive on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 for ESP’s annual Big Jump fundraising event. Hicks said he has wanted to skydive for over a year and the fundraiser gave him the perfect reason to check it off his bucket list. (Photo/Caroline Head, chead@randb.com)
200830_CNH_ESPBigJump-73.jpg

Evan Elder suits up to skydive and fulfill his part as a member of the Fearless Friends Team for Big Jump, Extra Special People’s annual skydiving fundraiser event on Aug. 30, 2020. “They do such good work in the community with developmentally disabled clients that they serve; it’s just so impactful,” Elder said. After attending one of ESP’s Flag Fridays in Watkinsville, Elder left in tears and smiling because of the uplifting experience and impact of interacting with the kids and staff there and seeing the jubilation of everybody involved. (Photo/Caroline Head, chead@randb.com)
200830_CNH_ESPBigJump-70.jpg

“I am an ESP Big Jumper today because everyday families with children of all abilities take huge leaps of faith in caring for each other and ensuring that the people they love have equal opportunities,” Erin Barger said before walking out to get on a plane and skydive on Aug. 30, 2020 at Skydive Monroe. Barger’s experience at summer camp growing up had a life changing impact, allowing her to meet some of her life long best friends as well as her husband. Barger states, “ESP more than any organization I’ve ever seen ensures that same life changing opportunity I had as a child, all children get the opportunity to have regardless of how other people perceive their abilities.” Skydiving was not on Barger’s bucket list but she is participating as a reflection of her love for the organization and her best friend and ESP executive director, Laura Whitaker. (Photo/Caroline Head, chead@randb.com)
200830_CNH_ESPBigJump-81.jpg

Susanne Young has been involved with Extra Special People for about 10 years. Her involvement initiated after meeting families at her church which participates in ESP’s programs. “They are so phenomenal. They just do so much good for so many people and that’s exactly what I’m jumping for today,” Young said. Though this is the first year Young decided to jump, skydiving has always been on her bucket list and she was looking forward to fulfilling it on Aug. 30, 2020 at Skydive Monroe in support of ESP. (Photo/Caroline Head, chead@randb.com)
200830_CNH_ESPBigJump-79.jpg

Maggie Britton, 20, started volunteering with Extra Special People a semester ago and was a camp volunteer this past summer. Britton said she was jumping Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Skydive Monroe because the kids at ESP have made such a big impact on her that she wants to give them every opportunity to experience summer camp without any extra financial burden on the families. (Photo/Caroline Head, chead@randb.com)
200830_CNH_ESPBigJump-80.jpg

“I’m jumping for ESP because it’s my favorite place ever and I just love our participates so much and it gives me a chance to raise money for them to go to camp,” said Rose Hadorn, 21, after suiting up to skydive for the first time on Aug. 30, 2020 at Skydive Monroe. Hadorn has been volunteering with ESP programs and summer camps for the last couple years. Hadorn said she’s never wanted to skydive before but now that there is a reason to, she wants to do it.(Photo/Caroline Head, chead@randb.com)
200830_CNH_ESPBigJump-69.jpg

“I’m jumping for my nephew Hudson, for ESP, so I can be his superhero,” Angel Broeaux said as she suited up to make her big jump at Extra Special People’s annual skydiving fundraiser on Aug. 30, 2020 at Skydive Monroe. Broeaux had always wanted to skydive and said it is a bucket list item she gets to check off. (Photo/Caroline Head, chead@randb.com)
200830_JCA_BigJump_706.jpg

Ashley Stewart, director of development at ESP, poses for a portrait on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Monroe-Walton County Airport in Monroe, Georgia. Stewart graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016. “I’m jumping for ESP’s participants - all of our kids and our adults and our families - they deserve the world, and I wanted to support them in having all the programs they need,” she said. This was her second jump for ESP. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
200830_JCA_BigJump_696.jpg

Kelli Kitchen poses for a portrait with her son and daughter on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Monroe-Walton County Airport in Monroe, Georgia. Kitchen is a member of the Falling for All group - a group of Oglethorpe County special education teachers who raised over $11,000 in support of ESP. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
200830_JCA_BigJump_699.jpg

Shanel Macom, 22, a recent graduate from the University of Georgia from Jasper, Georgia, poses for a portrait on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Monroe-Walton County Airport in Monroe, Georgia. Macom worked for ESP in the summers of 2020 and 2019. “I’m jumping as a way to say I’m standing up and facing a fear for my friends who face bigger things than me every single day,” she said. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)

