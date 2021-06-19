In honor of Pride Month, FEMME Haus Productions partnered with Athens Pride and Athens Realtor Jarret Martin to present June's Deja-Brew, a monthly drag show at Athentic Brewing Company. This month's drag show, held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, brought an evening of two showings, a dinner show at 6 p.m. followed by an 8 p.m. late show.

During the dinner show held on Athentic’s patio, hostess Queen Alex Suarez kicked off the evening and was followed by three more performances by Calcutta, Dynisty St. James and special guest Priscilla Chambers. Sound production for the event was managed by DJ Quincy. Although there was no cover charge for the event, audience members tipped the drag queens virtually and in cash.

Queen Alex Suarez

Creator of FEMME Haus Productions, Suarez welcomed the crowd to her second Deja-Brew event at Athentic.

According to the Facebook event page for June’s Deja-Brew, “FEMME Haus is dedicated to providing a safe space in Athens for queer folks, allies, and a range of entertainers to come together under one roof for an amazing night of performance, drag, and one big ass dance party!”

Before performing, Suarez took a moment of silence for those killed in the Pulse nightclub mass shooting, which occured in Orlando, Florida, five years ago to the day on June 12, 2016.

As the first performer, Suarez set the mood for the rest of the evening with a lively performance as she lip synced and swung her hair to “Run Away With Me” by Carly Rae Jepsen.

Drag queen Alex Suarez performs at her monthly drag show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12 2021. She both hosts the show and performs. June's show was in honor of pride month. (Photo/Abigail Vanderpoel)

Calcutta

Hailing all the way from Asheville, North Carolina, Calcutta surprised the crowd with a mid-performance outfit change during “911” by Lady Gaga. Calcutta kept the energy up with acrobatic high kicks, cartwheels and splits to another Lady Gaga hit, “Telephone.”

Drag queen Calcutta performs at the monthly drag show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12 2021. June's show was hosted in honor of Pride month. (Photo/Abigail Vanderpoel)

Dynisty St. James

Dressed in black, Atlanta- based Dynisty St. James contributed an elegant performance of live vocals. Dynisty St. James wooed the crowd with captivating vocals as she opened with “I Put a Spell on You.”

Drag queen Dynisty St. James performs at the monthly drag show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12 2021. June's show was hosted in honor of Pride month. (Photo/Abigail Vanderpoel)

Priscilla Chambers

The dinner show concluded with a special guest performance from Priscilla Chambers. From Asheville, North Carolina, Priscilla Chambers was a season finalist in The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season Three. She then appeared in The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Resurrection’s first season. Priscilla Chambers wowed the crowd at Athentic by putting out a cigarette on her tongue before performing a theatrical set.

Drag queen Priscilla Chambers performs at the monthly drag show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12 2021. June's show was hosted in honor of Pride month. (Video/Abigail Vanderpoel)