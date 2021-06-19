In honor of Pride Month, FEMME Haus Productions partnered with Athens Pride and Athens Realtor Jarret Martin to present June's Deja-Brew, a monthly drag show at Athentic Brewing Company. This month's drag show, held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, brought an evening of two showings, a dinner show at 6 p.m. followed by an 8 p.m. late show.
During the dinner show held on Athentic’s patio, hostess Queen Alex Suarez kicked off the evening and was followed by three more performances by Calcutta, Dynisty St. James and special guest Priscilla Chambers. Sound production for the event was managed by DJ Quincy. Although there was no cover charge for the event, audience members tipped the drag queens virtually and in cash.
1 of 4
Kicking off the evening, hostess Queen Alex Suarez welcomes the crowd to the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Suarez, creator of FEMME Haus Productions, partnered with Athens Pride and Athens realtor Jarret Martin to present June’s Deja-Brew in honor of Pride Month. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Hostess Queen Alex Suarez begins her set for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. This was Suarez second time hosting Deja-Brew at Athentic. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Hostess Queen Alex Suarez performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. During her set, Suarez lip synced to “Run Away With Me” by Carly Rae Jepsen. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Hostess Queen Alex Suarez performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. During her set, Suarez paraded her hair to the beat “Run Away With Me” by Carly Rae Jepsen. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Kicking off the evening, hostess Queen Alex Suarez welcomes the crowd to the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Suarez, creator of FEMME Haus Productions, partnered with Athens Pride and Athens realtor Jarret Martin to present June’s Deja-Brew in honor of Pride Month. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Hostess Queen Alex Suarez begins her set for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. This was Suarez second time hosting Deja-Brew at Athentic. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Hostess Queen Alex Suarez performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. During her set, Suarez lip synced to “Run Away With Me” by Carly Rae Jepsen. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Hostess Queen Alex Suarez performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. During her set, Suarez paraded her hair to the beat “Run Away With Me” by Carly Rae Jepsen. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Creator of FEMME Haus Productions, Suarez welcomed the crowd to her second Deja-Brew event at Athentic.
According to the Facebook event page for June’s Deja-Brew, “FEMME Haus is dedicated to providing a safe space in Athens for queer folks, allies, and a range of entertainers to come together under one roof for an amazing night of performance, drag, and one big ass dance party!”
Before performing, Suarez took a moment of silence for those killed in the Pulse nightclub mass shooting, which occured in Orlando, Florida, five years ago to the day on June 12, 2016.
As the first performer, Suarez set the mood for the rest of the evening with a lively performance as she lip synced and swung her hair to “Run Away With Me” by Carly Rae Jepsen.
1 of 4
Calcutta performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Throughout her performance, Calcutta danced to Lady Gaga hits. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Calcutta performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The crowd was wowed by Calcutta's acrobatic moves. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Calcutta performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Throughout her performance, Calcutta danced to Lady Gaga hits. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Audience members tip Calcutta as she performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Throughout her performance, Calcutta danced to Lady Gaga hits. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Calcutta performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Throughout her performance, Calcutta danced to Lady Gaga hits. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Calcutta performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The crowd was wowed by Calcutta's acrobatic moves. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Calcutta performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Throughout her performance, Calcutta danced to Lady Gaga hits. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Audience members tip Calcutta as she performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Throughout her performance, Calcutta danced to Lady Gaga hits. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Hailing all the way from Asheville, North Carolina, Calcutta surprised the crowd with a mid-performance outfit change during “911” by Lady Gaga. Calcutta kept the energy up with acrobatic high kicks, cartwheels and splits to another Lady Gaga hit, “Telephone.”
1 of 4
Dynisty St. James waves to the crowd before she performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Atlanta-based drag queen demonstrated her vocal range as she sang “I Put a Spell on You.” (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Dynisty St. James performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Atlanta-based drag queen demonstrated her vocal range as she sang “I Put a Spell on You.” (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Dynisty St. James performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The crowd cheered for the Atlanta-based drag queen as she held high pitches during her performance of “I Put a Spell on You.” (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Audience members tip Dynisty St. James as she performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Atlanta-based drag queen demonstrated her vocal range as she sang “I Put a Spell on You.” (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Dynisty St. James waves to the crowd before she performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Atlanta-based drag queen demonstrated her vocal range as she sang “I Put a Spell on You.” (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Dynisty St. James performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Atlanta-based drag queen demonstrated her vocal range as she sang “I Put a Spell on You.” (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Dynisty St. James performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The crowd cheered for the Atlanta-based drag queen as she held high pitches during her performance of “I Put a Spell on You.” (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Audience members tip Dynisty St. James as she performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Atlanta-based drag queen demonstrated her vocal range as she sang “I Put a Spell on You.” (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Dressed in black, Atlanta- based Dynisty St. James contributed an elegant performance of live vocals. Dynisty St. James wooed the crowd with captivating vocals as she opened with “I Put a Spell on You.”
1 of 5
At the beginning of her set for the Deja-Brew dinner show, Priscilla Chambers puts out a cigarette on her tongue at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Asheville-based drag queen is known for her appearance in The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season Three and Resurrection. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Priscilla Chambers interacts with audience members as she performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Asheville-based drag queen is known for her appearance in The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season Three and Resurrection. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Priscilla Chambers interacts with audience members as she performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Asheville-based drag queen incorporated theatrical moves into her set. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Priscilla Chambers performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Asheville-based drag queen made use of Athenic’s seating for props. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Audience members tip Priscilla Chambers as she performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021.The Asheville-based drag queen incorporated theatrical moves into her set. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
At the beginning of her set for the Deja-Brew dinner show, Priscilla Chambers puts out a cigarette on her tongue at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Asheville-based drag queen is known for her appearance in The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season Three and Resurrection. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Priscilla Chambers interacts with audience members as she performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Asheville-based drag queen is known for her appearance in The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season Three and Resurrection. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Priscilla Chambers interacts with audience members as she performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Asheville-based drag queen incorporated theatrical moves into her set. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Priscilla Chambers performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Asheville-based drag queen made use of Athenic’s seating for props. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Audience members tip Priscilla Chambers as she performs for the Deja-Brew dinner show at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, June 12, 2021.The Asheville-based drag queen incorporated theatrical moves into her set. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
The dinner show concluded with a special guest performance from Priscilla Chambers. From Asheville, North Carolina, Priscilla Chambers was a season finalist in The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season Three. She then appeared in The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Resurrection’s first season. Priscilla Chambers wowed the crowd at Athentic by putting out a cigarette on her tongue before performing a theatrical set.