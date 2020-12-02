Coordinate, don't match
Try to avoid having everyone match in the exact same outfit but instead choose a color scheme to create some cohesion. Mix in some neutral colors and just make sure everyone is dressed to the same level. In other words, you probably don’t want one person looking super casual and one ready for a wedding.
Think about the purpose
If this is the one shot all year that you have everyone together looking nice, get a variety of photos that you can use for different purposes, including some solo shots. If you want to use these photos for prints or hanging them around the house year-round, maybe choose outfits that don’t scream holiday.
Show your personality
Get comfortable! If super formal, posed photos aren’t your thing, change it up. Make the experience as fun and quirky as you want and you’ll get more genuine, relaxed photos.
Pose like a pro
Try to think about creating layers with your group. Have some people stand or sit in front of others to create a natural feel. Look up inspiration for posing ideas before you're in front of the camera to have some different ideas in mind.
Choose a background
Fall and winter are great times to get photos outdoors, so find somewhere with a beautiful background that won’t be too distracting from the stars of the photo — you and your group!
Plan with the sun
If you’re making photos outside, schedule a time just after sunrise or just before dusk so that the light and shadows aren’t extremely harsh. If you are in an area with pockets of bright sun and dark shadows, make sure your whole group is either in the sun or shadows so that some people aren’t washed out while others are too dark to see.
Watch the time
Especially if you’re photographing with kids, keep the photo session short and sweet. Do your research ahead of time to choose a good spot and know where you want everyone to stand so you can capture some great moments before any boredom sets in.
Get active
If you’re photographing with small children, try a couple traditional posed portraits, then move on to an activity. Take your photographer with you to bake cookies in holiday pajamas, decorate your home, or wrap presents. Photos of kids doing holiday activities may turn out with more genuine smiles and let their personalities shine through more than a forced “cheese” will on the 324th attempt at a group shot.
Hire a photographer
If you have it in your budget, hire a photographer. Lots of photographers offer affordable holiday mini sessions. Research photographers in your area to determine whose style you like best. Before the shoot, send them some inspiration photos, or photos you’d like to recreate in your own way so they have an idea of what you’re looking for. If you don’t want to hire someone, find a friend or neighbor to grab some shots. Having a real person make the photos will make the experience much smoother than trying to use a self timer.