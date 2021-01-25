20210121_MDV_How-To_050 copy.jpg

(Photo/Melanie Velasquez, melanie.velasquez0108@gmail.com)

If you're looking for a taste of Paris without leaving your home, try your hand at these delicious, simple choux pastries. 

Ingredients 

  • ½ cup of unsalted butter, cut into cubes (to melt quicker)
  • ½ cup of water
  • ½ cup of 2% milk
  • ¼ teaspoon of salt
  • 2 teaspoons of granulated-sugar
  • 1 cup of all-purpose flour
  • 4 large eggs, beaten
  • Egg wash (1 egg beaten with a tablespoon of water)
  • Cream, chocolate or jam for filling as desired

Materials

  • Medium saucepan
  • Wooden spoon
  • Handheld or stand-mixer
  • Large mixing bowl
  • Baking sheet
  • Parchment paper
  • Pastry brush
  • Piping bag
  • Piping tip
20210121_MDV_How-To_001.jpg

(Photo/Melanie Velasquez, melanie.velasquez0108@gmail.com)

Directions

1. Combine the butter, water, milk, salt and granulated sugar together in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

20210121_MDV_How-To_011.jpg

(Photo/Melanie Velasquez, melanie.velasquez0108@gmail.com)

2. Stir until the butter has melted. Bring the mixture to a simmer.

20210121_MDV_How-To_015.jpg

(Photo/Melanie Velasquez, melanie.velasquez0108@gmail.com)

3. Once simmering, reduce the heat to low and add the flour. Stir until the flour is completely mixed and it forms a dough.

20210121_MDV_How-To_027.jpg

(Photo/Melanie Velasquez, melanie.velasquez0108@gmail.com)

4. Remove from the heat, transfer the dough to the bowl of a stand mixer and allow the dough to cool.

5. Preheat oven to 400 F. 

20210121_MDV_How-To_028.jpg

(Photo/Melanie Velasquez, melanie.velasquez0108@gmail.com)

6. With the mixer running on a low speed, slowly add the eggs in three to four separate additions while watching the texture closely.

20210121_MDV_How-To_035.jpg

(Photo/Melanie Velasquez, melanie.velasquez0108@gmail.com)

7. Stop adding beaten eggs when the dough pastry is shiny, thick and smooth.

20210121_MDV_How-To_037.jpg

(Photo/Melanie Velasquez, melanie.velasquez0108@gmail.com)

8. Line baking sheets with parchment paper, then stuff the piping bag with pastry dough.

20210121_MDV_How-To_039.jpg

(Photo/Melanie Velasquez, melanie.velasquez0108@gmail.com)

9. Pipe 2 inch mounds.

20210121_MDV_How-To_041.jpg

(Photo/Melanie Velasquez, melanie.velasquez0108@gmail.com)

10. Use a pastry brush to lightly brush the egg wash over each mound.

20210121_MDV_How-To_043.jpg

(Photo/Melanie Velasquez, melanie.velasquez0108@gmail.com)

11. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes, then reduce the heat to 350 F and bake for 10 minutes.

12. Remove from the oven and transfer to a cooling rack. Allow the pastries to cool for at least 10 minutes before filling them with any desired cream, chocolate or jam.

20210121_MDV_How-To_050.jpg

(Photo/Melanie Velasquez, melanie.velasquez0108@gmail.com)