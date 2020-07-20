Today, we’re hearing from three former Georgia Bulldogs who were planning on participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The worldwide event was postponed for the first time since World War II due to COVID-19. While the event was rescheduled for 2021, a lot can happen in a year for athletes.
From the sports desk, sports editor William Newlin and digital producer Jasmina Charania speak with former UGA athletes about the postponement and how their plans have been affected.
Listen to us below, or hear us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
