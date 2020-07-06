On today's episode, we’re breaking down the University of Georgia’s virtual new student orientation.
For most UGA students, attending orientation is their first step on campus as a college student. A night of summer camp away from home. It’s their first taste of dining hall food and their first chance to take part in UGA’s traditions.
But due to COVID-19, this program had to move entirely online.
We talked to an orientation leader and an incoming freshman about their online orientation experience.
You can also listen to this episode of The Front Page on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.