Our news assistant Gabriela Miranda speaks with Shawntell Pace, a member of the black community at the University of Georgia, about coping with discrimination, micro-aggressions and the recent deaths affecting the black community. Pace founded The Healing Circle, a support group for black students that aims to create a communal space and offer guidance about accessing mental health services. We ask her about racism, her studies and what the black community needs right now.
This podcast is featured in The Red & Black’s new series, The Minority Report. This series focuses on minority group voices and their experiences when injustices, deaths, protests and current events affect their community.
Read Gabriela’s story at The Red & Black on Tuesday, June 2.
You can also listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
