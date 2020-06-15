Protests calling for racial justice and police department reform have taken place for the past two weeks in Athens. On today's episode, we talk with our photo editor, Taylor Gerlach, about her experience covering protests and about The Red & Black's editorial policy regarding photographing protesters. Gerlach discusses the decisions she has made over the last few weeks about not blurring photos while respecting protesters' concerns.

To read more about Gerlach's decision to not alter photos, check out her explanation on her blog post here.