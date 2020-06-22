We’re revisiting a feat that has only happened once in University of Georgia history. The Red & Black sports editor, William Newlin, reported the story on the 30 year anniversary of when the Diamond Dogs won the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. The team hasn't been able to take home the championship title since June 1990.
You can also listen to this episode of The Front Page on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
