June is usually a month to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising and the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage. But with the nationwide fight for racial justice and COVID-19 safety concerns, this year’s Pride Month looks a little different.
We spoke with two Black LGBTQ UGA students to reflect on this month and on intersectionality.
You can also listen to this episode of The Front Page on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
