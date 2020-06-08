Protesters have taken to the streets of Athens to call for racial justice after the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and other black Americans. On today's episode of The Front Page, we take you through Sunday, May 31 to Saturday, June 6, which were last week's two biggest protests in Athens.
We spoke with a protestor who was shot by what he says were "rubber bullets," with a protestor who was tested for COVID-19 and with a brother-and-sister protesting duo who had words of advice for those who want to be better white allies.
Listen below, or hear us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
