Treehouse Kid and Craft hosted a free “lil’ activist” sign making event on Wednesday afternoon in response to the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24.
“I was definitely disheartened with the most recent banning of abortions and reproductive rights,” said Kristen Bach, owner of Treehouse Kid and Craft. “We really love to encourage our families to talk with their kids about current events and be a part of those events and make their own impact regardless of their age.”
Tamara Haag, a parent of two children at the event, regularly has conversations about current events with her children. Before attending Wednesday’s event, Haag asked her children if they were interested in going, leaving it up to them to be decided.
“I think part of being a parent is to prepare them to be full fledged citizens in the world,” Haag said. “We talk about issues and we attend rallies together as a family as a way to try to combat the hopelessness and the sense of being unable to do anything in the face of all these changes that are happening so rapidly.”
Colorful markers, white poster boards and other supplies were readily available at two tables set up outside the local children’s store located on West Broad Street. Children of all ages wrote and depicted what was on their minds, only looking up to their parents for help spelling or to show off their new creations.
“I love that [the event] gives an opportunity for the kids to be around other kids who are also concerned about issues and are wanting to take some kind of action to express their thoughts and opinions,” Haag said.
Regardless of what the children decide to do with their new signs, Bach said she hopes the event helped them “feel good about making a difference” and gain a better understanding about current issues impacting the nation.
“When I dreamt up the idea to open up a kid’s shop, selling things was (and still is) at the bottom of the list of importance. I wanted to create a space that would make our community (local and afar) a better place.” Bach wrote on an Instagram post a few days ago. “It is important to me to teach people how they can positively make their mark in the world and be awesome citizens.”
Haag, who was born and raised in Athens, saw the event as another way locally-owned businesses like Treehouse Kid and Craft add value to Athens.
“I'm grateful for the sense of community that our small local businesses give our town in general, Haag said. “This event is a great example of how small businesses can help you feel like you're truly part of a community.”