This week on The Front Page, we speak with performers in Athens about how COVID-19 and subsequent precautions are changing the way they work.
Forrest Whitlark and Kelly Bouchillon of the band AFTM talk about how they are getting through after having to cancel weeks worth of shows. Plus, Evie Jones of Decaf Comedy talks about how comedians are feeling as they cancel gigs. And, Owen Hunt of Flying Squid Comedy talks about how he and other comics are using different outlets for revenue and creativity.
