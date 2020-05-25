This week, we kick off our third season of The Front Page by talking to our enterprise editor Anila Yoganathan on her story about the changing bar scene in Athens, Georgia.

Bars in town have lost $4 million in liquor and mixed drinks sales from their closures due to COVID-19. Governor Brian Kemp's executive order regarding business restrictions expires on May 31, meaning that bars could potentially re-open as soon as June 1. As that date approaches, bars in town are beginning to think about whether or not they'll re-open and how they'll continue to stay afloat.

We also spoke with Jon McRae, owner of the Athens bar Sister Louisa's Church, about how he plans to stay in business and whether or not he'll re-open if he's able to after May 31.

You can listen to the podcast here, or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!