We have been doing a lot of COVID-19-related coverage in the past weeks, focusing on specific groups. This week, we try to collect a range of Athens-based perspectives. We speak with a business owner, a student and an Uber driver about how the pandemic has affected them and what they do.
Listen here, or find us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.