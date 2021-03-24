Reflecting back on the 20 years she served in the United States Army, Nikiki “Kiki” Stovall, the owner of Your Therapist Counseling Services, says her counseling career began before she realized it.
“I think I have always been a therapist, just without the title,” Stovall said.
Soldiers routinely visited her office to complete paperwork as a part of her job working in the human resources department. Stovall remembers that after a while, soldiers began stopping by just to sit down and talk. This led her to become a certified therapist in order to treat soldiers and their family members during her last few years in the Army prior to retiring in 2017.
When the Athens native opened Your Therapist Counseling Services in 2018, she continued to treat soldiers and veterans but opened her doors to a diverse demographic of primarily adult clients experiencing trauma, life transitions and grief in her hometown.
From her time working in the counseling field, Stovall acknowledges the importance of representation when it comes to her clients.
“As a Black woman, I wanted to have a space for Black people to feel comfortable with coming to therapy and basically baring their soul to a stranger,” Stovall said. “Maybe people of any race don't quite understand how important it is at times to have someone in certain positions that you can relate to whether that be race, whether that be gender, whether that be shared experiences. That really takes some of the pressure off, and it takes some of the stigma away.”
In response to the stigmas revolving around therapy, Stovall suggested that if people feel negatively toward counseling, they should “just give it a shot!”
While people are more frequently at home due to the pandemic, Stovall said depression and uncertainty have set in for many. According to Stovall, people are unable to be as successful at avoiding thoughts they are typically able to ignore by keeping their minds and bodies busy through ongoing activities.
“There's no shame in getting someone to help you sort things out,” Stovall said. “My role is to help you navigate through the mess, through the murk, through the confusion, so that you can get to the resources, the skills, and everything else that you already have within you and how to utilize them in a way that benefits you.”
For anyone looking to receive a therapy consultation from Your Therapist Counseling Services, they can set up a free 15-minute virtual consultation appointment with Stovall by calling (706) 903-9031 or emailing admin@iamyourtherapist.com.
This story is part of The Red & Black photo desk’s series recognizing Black-owned businesses in Athens. Our photographers started this series in the summer of 2020, as we received requests for information on local Black-owned businesses available to support.