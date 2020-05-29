On May 29, 1953 — 67 years ago today — Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay achieved the first recorded summit of Mount Everest, the highest point on earth. While no one is climbing Mount Everest right now due to COVID-19, the photo desk has compiled hikes near Athens for readers to celebrate this day in history.
Before heading out, be sure to click the links provided and check local and state guidelines to ensure trails remain open.
1 of 3
Maddie Wallis hikes above High Shoals Falls in Helen, Georgia on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Photo/Nate Hall)
Maddie Wallis hikes above High Shoals Falls in Helen, Georgia on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Photo/Nate Hall)
Nate Hall makes a photograph at High Shoals Falls in Helen, Georgia on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)
Maddie Wallis swims in the pools beneath High Shoals Falls in Helen, Georgia on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)
Distance from Athens: 1:45
Length: 2.4 miles
Perfect for a warm-weather adventure, this trail features waterfalls with small pools that hikers can swim in, great trees for a peaceful hammock spot and a few backpacking campsites for those wanting to extend their adventure.
A hiker explores the canyon floor at Providence Canyons State Park on Monday, May 25, 2020. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)
Taylor Gerlach
Clouds rolls over the expansive canyon at Providence Canyons State Park on Monday, May 25, 2020. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)
Distance from Athens: 3:30
Length: 4.85 miles
Providence Canyon has been called Georgia’s “little Grand Canyon,” as the layers of sand and clay create an expansive canyon and distinct geological feature. Trails loop around the outer rim of the canyon and allow visitors to go onto the canyon floor to explore up close, just be prepared to get your feet wet on the canyon floor as the path follows a creekbed.
A plaque marks the southern end/beginning of the Appalachian Trail on the summit of Springer Mountain in Ellijay, Georgia on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)
Trees and vegetation start to grow new leaves on the Springer Mountain trail in Ellijay, Georgia on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)
Jack Settles hikes to Springer Mountain on Saturday, May 2, 2020. (Photo/Nate Hall)
Distance from Athens: 1:40
Length: 15.5 miles
From the top of Amicalola Falls, this trail weaves through dense forest and flowers to summit Springer Mountain. In addition to a view at the top, the summit also marks the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail, and a logbook holds records of through hikers who started or ended their months-long journey on this mountaintop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.