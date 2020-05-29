200520_nwh_DGI_footage0584.jpg

John Watkins stands on a platform near a waterfall in Northeast Georgia on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. This photo was taken with a drone. (Photo/Nate Hall)

On May 29, 1953 — 67 years ago today — Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay achieved the first recorded summit of Mount Everest, the highest point on earth. While no one is climbing Mount Everest right now due to COVID-19, the photo desk has compiled hikes near Athens for readers to celebrate this day in history.

Before heading out, be sure to click the links provided and check local and state guidelines to ensure trails remain open. 

High Shoals and Blue Hole

Distance from Athens: 1:45

Length: 2.4 miles

Perfect for a warm-weather adventure, this trail features waterfalls with small pools that hikers can swim in, great trees for a peaceful hammock spot and a few backpacking campsites for those wanting to extend their adventure.

Click here for more information and directions.

Yonah Mountain

Distance from Athens: 1:20

Length: 4.4 miles

The hike to summit Yonah Mountain has wildflowers and expansive overlooks on the way to a great view at the top. This trail also has opportunities for backpackers and rock climbers.

Click here for more information and directions. 

Providence Canyon

Distance from Athens: 3:30

Length: 4.85 miles

Providence Canyon has been called Georgia’s “little Grand Canyon,” as the layers of sand and clay create an expansive canyon and distinct geological feature. Trails loop around the outer rim of the canyon and allow visitors to go onto the canyon floor to explore up close, just be prepared to get your feet wet on the canyon floor as the path follows a creekbed.

Click here for more information and directions.

Tallulah Gorge

Distance from Athens: 1:15

Length: various trails 2.25 to 3.4 miles

Tallulah Gorge offers various trails with access to a river, a waterfall, bridges, and a steep sided canyon.

Click here for more information and directions.

Amicalola Falls

Distance from Athens: 1:40

Length: 2.1 miles

Dropping over 730 feet, Amicalola Falls is the tallest waterfall in Georgia. Some sections of this trail and viewing areas are handicap accessible.

Click here for more information and directions.

Springer Mountain

Distance from Athens: 1:40

Length: 15.5 miles

From the top of Amicalola Falls, this trail weaves through dense forest and flowers to summit Springer Mountain. In addition to a view at the top, the summit also marks the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail, and a logbook holds records of through hikers who started or ended their months-long journey on this mountaintop.

Click here for more information and directions.

Vogal State Park

Distance from Athens: 1:40

Length: varies from .8 miles to 12.9 miles

Vogel is located at the base of Blood Mountain in the Chattahoochee National Forest and offers a lake, waterfalls and campsites.

Click here for more information and directions.

