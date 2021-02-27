Zuzka Vaclavik draws in one of her sketchbook in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Zuzka Vaclavik works at her desk in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Zuzka Vaclavik holds her watercolor painting entitled “Interpretation of a Mozart Ball in Sketchbook” in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Inside lifelong artist Zuzka Vaclavik’s painting studio, lyrical pottery pieces and colorful hard-edge paintings are displayed on shelves from floor to ceiling.
Although Vaclavik was born in Falls Church, Virginia, following her parents' escape from communist Czechoslovakia, she was raised in Munich, Germany. In Germany, she took art lessons from a Czech painter. Vaclavik recalled her interest in drawing and painting since she was a child.
When her family returned to the United States, she lived in various states across the country including Florida, Minnesota and Texas. After graduating college, Vaclavik moved to Cambodia for two years, where she worked on her paintings.
Graduate school brought Vaclavik to Athens to earn her MFA from the University of Georgia.
As Vaclavik lived in places across the world throughout her life, she documented anything she found visually interesting for her to look back on for future artwork. Vaclavik said she has now filled hundreds of sketchbooks.
“[My inspiration] comes from my life and from everything that I've seen and kept a record of. Then it comes out in the work,” Vaclavik said.
In her paintings, Vaclavik explores how different colors relate to each other and what kind of stories their arrangements can tell. She plans out her paintings in a sketchbook by cutting out shapes on saturated Color-aid pieces of paper and arranges them in her books.
Once she finds an arrangement she likes, she draws it out on a large canvas. To achieve clean, hard edges, she tapes each shape and begins painting with water based paints such as acrylic or watercolors.
After painting throughout her entire life, Vaclavik wanted to become a beginner again. Four years ago, she started taking ceramics classes at Good Dirt Clay Studio in Athens.
Unlike painting, Vaclavik finds pottery to be a lot more communal, and she works with fellow ceramists in Athens. It has taken time for her to adjust to this new process of creating art because ceramics requires steps that must be followed in a time sensitive manner.
Over the past few years, Vaclavik has become serious about ceramics and opened the Sly Rabbit Gallery with Athens ceramist, Spencer Kyle Jones.
1 of 19
Zuzka Vaclavik draws in one of her sketchbook in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
“Bowls with Green Botanicals,” a series of electric fired stoneware pieces by Zuzka Vaclavik, are displayed on a shelf in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Lifelong artist Zuzka Vaclavik poses for a photo in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
“Personal Shrine Figurines,” a series of electric fired stoneware pieces by Zuzka Vaclavik, are displayed on a shelf in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Ceramic pieces and paintings are displayed on the shelves of Zuzka Vaclavik’s painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
“The Desire for Touch,” a porcelain electric fired piece by Zuzka Vaclavik, is displayed on a shelf in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Zuzka Vaclavik draws in one of her sketchbook in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
“Personal Shrines,” a series of electric fired stoneware pieces by Zuzka Vaclavik, are displayed on a shelf in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Paints and various tools are pictured on a table in Zuzka Vaclavik's painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
A collaborative series of electric fired porcelain “Moon Jars” created by Spencer Kyle Jones and Zuzka Vaclavik are displayed on a shelf in Vaclavik’s painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. More work by Jones and Vaclavik can be found on their website at theslyrabbitgallery.com. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Zuzka Vaclavik draws in one of her sketchbook in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Painting tools are pictured on are pictured on Zuzka Vaclavik's desk in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Colorful paints are pictured on Zuzka Vaclavik's desk in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Lifelong artist Zuzka Vaclavik poses for a photo in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
A bag full of Color-aid paper Zuzka Vaclavik uses to make sketches of her paintings with is pictured on her desk in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Zuzka Vaclavik looks at her sketchbook in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Zuzka Vaclavik holds her watercolor painting entitled “Interpretation of a Mozart Ball in Sketchbook” in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Various stoneware wood fired vessels by Zuzka Vaclavik are displayed on a shelf in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Zuzka Vaclavik works at her desk in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Zuzka Vaclavik draws in one of her sketchbook in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
“Bowls with Green Botanicals,” a series of electric fired stoneware pieces by Zuzka Vaclavik, are displayed on a shelf in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Lifelong artist Zuzka Vaclavik poses for a photo in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
“Personal Shrine Figurines,” a series of electric fired stoneware pieces by Zuzka Vaclavik, are displayed on a shelf in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Ceramic pieces and paintings are displayed on the shelves of Zuzka Vaclavik’s painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
“The Desire for Touch,” a porcelain electric fired piece by Zuzka Vaclavik, is displayed on a shelf in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Zuzka Vaclavik draws in one of her sketchbook in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
“Personal Shrines,” a series of electric fired stoneware pieces by Zuzka Vaclavik, are displayed on a shelf in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Paints and various tools are pictured on a table in Zuzka Vaclavik's painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
A collaborative series of electric fired porcelain “Moon Jars” created by Spencer Kyle Jones and Zuzka Vaclavik are displayed on a shelf in Vaclavik’s painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. More work by Jones and Vaclavik can be found on their website at theslyrabbitgallery.com. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Zuzka Vaclavik draws in one of her sketchbook in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Painting tools are pictured on are pictured on Zuzka Vaclavik's desk in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Colorful paints are pictured on Zuzka Vaclavik's desk in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Lifelong artist Zuzka Vaclavik poses for a photo in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
A bag full of Color-aid paper Zuzka Vaclavik uses to make sketches of her paintings with is pictured on her desk in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Zuzka Vaclavik looks at her sketchbook in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Zuzka Vaclavik holds her watercolor painting entitled “Interpretation of a Mozart Ball in Sketchbook” in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Various stoneware wood fired vessels by Zuzka Vaclavik are displayed on a shelf in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Zuzka Vaclavik works at her desk in her painting studio in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. After living in numerous places across the world, Vaclavik is a painter and ceramist currently residing in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)