Beat the July heat with an easy recipe to make your own blueberry cheesecake popsicles without even purchasing a popsicle mold!
Required tools:
- Knife
- Blender
- Loaf pan or muffin tin
- Plastic wrap
- Aluminum foil
- Wooden craft sticks
Ingredients:
- 1 pint blueberries
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 cup cream cheese
- 4 Tablespoons honey
Step one:
Place 1/2 cup of yogurt, 1/2 cup of cream cheese and 2 Tablespoons of honey in the blender. Set a handful of blueberries to the side and add the remainder to the blender.
Step two:
Blend until everything is thoroughly mixed.
Step three:
Line the loaf pan or muffin tins with one solid sheet of plastic wrap, pressing it down onto the sides.
Step four:
Pour the mixture from the blender into the pan and spread evenly.
Step five:
Blend the remaining cream cheese, yogurt and honey in the blender.
Step six:
Pour the second mixture on top of the first in the pan and spread evenly. Sprinkle the handful of blueberries on top.
Step seven:
Cover the pan with aluminum foil, making sure the foil does not touch the top of the mixture. Use a knife to make small holes in the foil to insert the craft sticks.
Step eight:
Gently insert the craft sticks into the holes and place the whole pan into the freezer for about 8 hours.
Step nine:
Remove the pan from the freezer and gently remove the foil. Slowly lift the plastic wrap out of the pan and place the frozen block onto a cutting board or plate.
Step ten:
Using a sharp knife, cut between the craft sticks to create popsicle slices.
Step eleven:
Enjoy and experiment with other flavors! If you want thicker popsicles, double the ingredients and follow the same steps.
